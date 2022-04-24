Friends and family remember founder of Museum of Appalachia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For over 50 years, the Museum of Appalachia sat in Clinton as John Rice Irwin’s idea turned into a reality.

Museum band member, John Alvis, said, “He would look at this place like he had never been here before and he studied every animal and every tree and studied it as though it was his first time here.”

Irwin died on Jan. 16 at the age of 91. Irwin brought 35 log structures to the museum which included the Mark Twain Cabin. Peacocks, horses, goats, chickens and dogs also filled the property. While Irwin valued everything, music specifically stuck out to him.

Former Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander, said, “Music was important and it was everywhere. All along the porches, real music.”

Music was so important to him, he inspired his grandson to get interested in it. He also inspired people a part of the museum’s band.

“I’ve began to realize how my life has kind of to a pretty large degree been shaped through the Museum of Appalachia and the people I’ve met here,” Alvis said.

For family members, the museum felt like home.

Irwin’s granddaughter, Lindsay Gallaher, said, “This was our backyard.”

Alexander said he learned a lot about backyards from his good friend Irwin.

“You don’t have to go very far out of your own backyard to find something interesting,” Alexander said.

While there were several interesting things at the museum, Alexander said Irwin stuck out most.

Alexander said, “How fortunate we are that for 91 years that something special that was interesting in our own backyard was John Rice Irwin.”

When the museum originally opened in 1969, they saw hundreds of visitors. In 2022, they’re expected to see tens of thousands of people.

