Gov. Lee signs bill, restricts teams transgender students can play on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transgender athlete pay bill is now officially state law.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill on Friday that restricts transgender students from playing on the team of the gender they identify with.

The new law will cause a school to lose state funding if they allow transgender students to play on a team that does not align with their gender assigned at birth.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.