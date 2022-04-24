Gov. Lee signs law forcing schools to restrict trans athletes or face losing state funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed HB1895 Friday evening into law. The new law forces schools to restrict which teams transgender athletes can play on with the threat of losing state funding.

Tennessee law states that elementary, middle and high schools in Tennessee must only allow student athletes to play on teams that match their gender at birth. That means that schools could lose state funding if they allow a trans student to play on the team they identify with.

WVLT News spoke to Chris Sanders with the Tennessee Equality Project, who said it’s a bad idea to force schools to discriminate.

“It is hard to imagine a worse combination,” they said. “Cutting school funds for not discriminating. To say that trans participation in school sports is a reason to threaten school districts is deeply stigmatizing and built on misinformation. It is past time for Tennessee to pursue policies that create a sense of belonging for trans and nonbinary students in our schools.”

Farragut High School student Luc Esquivel is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against the state. Luc, who identifies as a boy, is not allowed to play on the boys golf team.

