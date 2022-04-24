Advertisement

Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge

Kayakers found a body floating in the Tennessee River near the Henley St. Bridge Sunday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kayakers found the body of an unknown woman floating and unresponsive in the Tennessee River near the Henley Street Bridge Sunday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“The body was recovered by Knoxville Fire Department personnel,” Erland said. “There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.”

The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for examination and identification.

This is a developing story.

