Loudon Co. churches host concert for Sgt. Chris Jenkins

All of the money collected from the event goes directly to the family.
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Churches across Loudon Co. came together Saturday to host a concert for people as a way to raise money for Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ family.

Chris Clabough, an event organizer, and friend of Jenkins, said, “He’s one of a kind. I worked at the Sheriff’s Office with Chris for many years. He’s a close friend.”

One Voice One God is the event that brought people together Saturday. They’ve done so for two years to play music and raise money for a cause.

After Sgt. Jenkins was killed in early February, the group knew they’d be working to support the family.

Co-creator of One Voice One God George Bove said, “They’re missing their dad, their granddad of course, and so we want to help with that.”

Bove said, “Everyone of these churches, all of these musicians, these gentlemen right here all just want to give.”

People can find more information about how to donate to the cause through the group’s social media page.

