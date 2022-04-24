More sunshine Monday ahead of a cold front Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warm temperatures continue for one more day before a cold front arrives bringing rain and a slight cool down.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mostly clear skies continue tonight with temperatures only dropping to about 59 degrees by Monday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout most of the day on Monday with highs near 84 degrees. Winds will gust up to 25 mph as a cold front approaches from the west. A few pop-up showers or isolated storms will develop ahead of the cold front, especially along the Plateau. Most of those will pop up during the evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain moves in by the early morning hours on Tuesday. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but most of us will see light to moderate rainfall throughout the majority of the day. Most of us will get up to a half an inch of rain. Highs will only get near 66 degrees. We’ll clear out quickly by the evening and overnight hours.

Future rainfall through Tuesday (WVLT)

Cooler days follow the front, but temperatures still stay mild. We’ll drop into the upper 60s Wednesday and that sunshine returns quickly as well.

It doesn’t stay cool for long, though, as another warm-up begins toward the end of our First Alert 8 Day Planner. Spotty showers return next weekend as we could be tracking our next system.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.