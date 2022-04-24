Police searching for suspect who shot two people at Walter P. Taylor Homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting that injured two people just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“A male victim was found on scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” Erland said. “A short time later, a second man who had been shot showed up at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.”

Erland said the man who was found shot at the scene is expected to survive.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit was leading the investigation, which is still in the preliminary stages, according to Erland.

Anyone with information can contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS.

