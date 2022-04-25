13-year-old hit by car in Anderson Co., THP reports

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car on Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle in Anderson County Saturday night, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

A Knoxville man was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when the girl ran out into the road and was hit. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The driver was not facing any charges as of Sunday night.

