13-year-old hit by car in Anderson Co., THP reports

A 13-year-old girl from Knoxville was hit by a car in Anderson County, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car on Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle in Anderson County Saturday night, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

A Knoxville man was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when the girl ran out into the road and was hit. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The driver was not facing any charges as of Sunday night.

