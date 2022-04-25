13-year-old hit by car in Anderson Co., THP reports
A 13-year-old girl from Knoxville was hit by a car in Anderson County, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car on Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle in Anderson County Saturday night, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.
A Knoxville man was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when the girl ran out into the road and was hit. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.
The driver was not facing any charges as of Sunday night.
