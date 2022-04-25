Advertisement

35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.(Fontana Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.(Fontana Police Department)

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Bullet-riddled car causes traffic delays on I-275 N near Woodland Ave., KPD says
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Melissa Lucio....
Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed by Texas appeals court
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
North Dakota lawmaker resigns after report he texted child porn suspect
President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden honors Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family of children who disappeared in Miss. River heartbroken as search continues