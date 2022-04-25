Advertisement

7-year-old killed in double homicide in Greene County

A 7-year-old was among the two people killed in a double homicide in Greene County Sunday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Additional information has not been released at this time.
By Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a double homicide that occurred in Greene County, according to a report from CBS affiliate WJHL.

Greene County deputies responded to a house in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey on Sunday evening. Responders found 59-year-old Sherry Cole and 7-year-old Jessie Allen dead in the home, according to TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart.

According to an update by CBS channel WJHL, the TBI stated a suspect remained at the sheriff’s office but was not in custody. Charges had not been filed as of Monday afternoon, the report stated.

Both bodies were sent for an autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing.

