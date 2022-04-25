8 arrested in Sevier County human trafficking sting

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight people have been arrested following a two-day multi-agency human trafficking sting in Sevier County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Over two days beginning on April 21, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites “known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.” TBI special agents said the focus of the undercover operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a result of the investigation, eight people were accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Those arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail included:

Carl Joseph Cantrell, 33, Dandridge, TN: One count of Solicitation of a Minor

Benjamin Jason Holt, 44, Newport, TN: One count of Solicitation of a Minor

Eric Burse Griffith, 40, Robbins, TN: One count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Denis Tyulkin, 45, Ravenna, OH: One count of Solicitation of a Minor

Tyler Ryan Arrington, 29, Lebanon, VA: One count of Solicitation of a Minor

Raul Pedro, 27, Knoxville, TN: One count of Solicitation of a Minor

Kevin Leroy Baer, 66, Westminster, MD: One count of Solicitation of a Minor

Ivan Kale Freeman, 30, Knoxville, TN: One count of Solicitation of a Minor

Agencies involved in the operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee included the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Sevierville Police Department, the Pigeon Forge Police Department, the Gatlinburg Police Department, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, and the office of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn.

