Cold front brings rain and a few storms through Tuesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and a few storms arrive tonight as a cold front pushes into the region. Rain continues through Tuesday morning with a slight cool down, but temperatures look to rebound quickly!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms move east across our area this evening, then we have more of an on and off trend overnight, with a 60% coverage. The low will be around 55 degrees by the morning, with the last of the rain and storms carrying over through the early morning hours.

Rain showers taper off by midday and that sunshine returns but the afternoon! Highs look to only warm up to around 66 degrees though.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re still looking at a cooler night through Wednesday morning, with some stray frost possible in sheltered spots and higher elevations. We’ll drop to around 39 degrees in the Valley and mid-30s in these colder spots.

Wednesday’s high is in the upper 60s, but we climb to the low 70s Thursday and then mid-70s, or seasonable, by Friday.

By the end of the week, we do see a return to rain chances. In the First Alert 8 Day Planner, we’re looking at rain and storms to pulse up at times for several days, but the heat and humidity continue through this time as well.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

