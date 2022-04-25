Driver of bullet-riddled car that crashed on I-275 charged with aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to I-275 near Woodland Avenue to investigate a shooting around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said responding officers found a car riddled with bullets that had crashed in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

“The victim ran from the scene prior to officer arrival but was dropped off at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center a short time later in a personal vehicle,” Erland said. “The victim, an adult man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.”

The man, identified as Joe McCaleb, 20, of Knoxville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hamilton County, according to Erland.

Earlier that day, officers responded to an aggravated assault and crash at 2980 Sevier Ave. Two female victims told officers that they were being chased and shot at by another dark-colored car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The victims turned off of Sevier Ave. and onto McClung Ave., hitting a utility pole. The victims said that they saw McCaleb at a nearby market, and he then proceeded to chase them.

“The victim’s car was hit by at least one shot, and they also crashed the car in an effort to flee the suspect,” the report stated.

McCaleb was the boyfriend of one of the victims and father of her unborn child.

It was unclear how McCaleb was shot and why his car had bullet holes in it when he crashed on I-275.

Anyone with information can contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS.

