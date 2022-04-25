Florida State University hires Tennessee soccer coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head soccer coach Brian Pensky was named the new Florida State University women’s head coach Monday.

The coach has won many awards over time with the Volunteers including ACC and SEC Coach of the Year honors. Pensky will take over the Seminoles after coaching Tennessee for the last decade.

“Florida State’s soccer program is regarded as one of if not the best in the country and rightfully so,” said Pensky. “The opportunity to be a part of this great program with the remarkable tradition is an honor. What Mark (Krikorian) did here over the last 17 years is unparalleled in our game. Simply put, he has been the best in the business.”

The coach said it was more than just the program that drew him in, but it was also the academics.

“But it is more than just the soccer program that attracted me. The status of the university as a top-tier public institution academically is just as impressive as the athletic history. And, I have coached in the ACC, and I know the strength of the league is second to none in the country. I take over the program with endless humility and understanding of the task at hand.”

Pensky earned 2021 SEC Coach of the Year honors after leading Tennessee to its second straight SEC Eastern Division Championship last fall. The Vols went on to defeat top-seeded Arkansas 3-0 in the final of the SEC Tournament, bringing the trophy home for the first time since 2008 before advancing in the NCAA Tournament to the Round of 16. The team made it to the third round but was shut out by Michigan 3-0.

Pensky earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Emory University in 1991, according to a release. He and his wife, Abby, have three children, twins Will and Alex, and their youngest son, Ben.

