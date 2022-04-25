Investigation underway following double homicide in Greene County

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Greene County, according to a report from CBS affiliate WJHL.

A TBI spokesperson reportedly said that the incident occurred at a house along Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. WJHL reported that officials said Greene County dispatch learned about the incident Sunday night, but it remained unclear when the reported double homicide occurred.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

