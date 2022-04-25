Bullet-riddled car causes traffic delays on I-275 N near Woodland Ave., KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to I-275 near Woodland Avenue to investigate a shooting around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said responding officers found a car riddled with bullets had crashed in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

“The victim ran from the scene prior to officer arrival but was dropped off at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center a short time later in a personal vehicle,” Erland said. “The victim, an adult man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.”

The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hamblen County, according to Erland.

Anyone with information can contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS.

