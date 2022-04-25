Man indicted for 2021 hit and run that killed woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been indicted for a hit and run that killed a person last year, according to public records.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Toby Large, 41, fled the scene of the crash that had occurred just before 11 p.m. on Karns Valley Drive at Chuck Jones Road.

The crash left 29-year-old Rebecca Catherine Honeycutt dead, officials said.

When it happened, KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler said, “I want to thank our crash reconstruction team, patrol, DIU and forensics unit for their hard work and diligence throughout the night and today in identifying and locating the suspect. My sincere condolences to Mrs. Honeycutt’s family.”

A grand jury returned indictments charging the man with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, violation of driver’s license law and failure to drive on right side of roadway.

