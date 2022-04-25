Advertisement

Missing kid found dead in pool in Todd County


Todd County EMS
Todd County EMS(Todd County EMS)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTY, KY (WSMV) -Personnel from Todd County Emergency Management and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office found a missing child dead, floating inside a pool.

According to Todd County Emergency Management, the Todd County dispatch was notified at 5 pm this afternoon about a missing child in the Clifty area.

Upon arriving, the child was found floating in a pool in the backyard. Despite trying for over 30 minutes to resuscitate the child, their efforts were not successful and the child was declared dead by coroners.

This incident is still under investigation.

