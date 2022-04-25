Next Knox County Schools superintendent to hold meet and greet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to meet Knox County Schools’ next superintendent, now is your chance!

The board of education selected Dr. Jon Rysewyk on Feb. 22 after edging out his competition, Linda Cash, in a 6-2 vote. The East Tennesseean will take the position on June 4, working alongside the current superintendent, Bob Thomas.

The meet and greet will occur from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 25. It will take place at Ham N’ Goodys, located at 1049 North Cedar Bluff Road. The event is open to the public. All attendees must pay for their own meals.

Those wanting to learn more about Dr. Rysewyk can do so here.

