No. 14 Lady Vols run rule ECU to sweep Lady Vol Challenge

Senior outfielder Kiki Milloy went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.
Tennessee softball
Tennessee softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one day removed from the program’s 15th perfect game, Tennessee softball’s bats were the star of the show in a Sunday rematch with East Carolina. No. 14 Tennessee run-ruled the Pirates 9-1 to complete the clean sweep in the Lady Vol Challenge.

Senior outfielder Kiki Milloy went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Her three-hit game was the first for the Washington native this season.

The Lady Vols (33-13) tallied 12 hits in the win. Freshman McKenna Gibson and sophomore Rylie West each left the yard for two-run home runs while Zaida Puni and Kelcy Leach each hit doubles and drove in four total runs.

The Lady Vols head to Lynchburg, Virginia for a game against Liberty on Wednesday - a rematch of last year’s Knoxville Regional.

First pitch is set 1:00 p.m.

