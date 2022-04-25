One more very warm day, ahead of rain and storms from a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is the last of 80-degree days, for now of course, with a cold front’s rain and storms. We’ll gradually rebound in temperatures behind this system, but we’re looking at some scattered, on and off, rain and storms ahead in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a beautiful, mostly clear, morning, with temperatures only dropping to about 59 degrees.

We’re staying mostly sunny most of today, but isolated rain and storms reach the Plateau, or the western part of our coverage area, late afternoon. We’re topping out around 84 degrees, but that sunshine makes it feel even hotter. Warm winds pick up today out of the Southwest, 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Scattered rain and storms move east across our area this evening, then we have more of an on and off trend overnight, with a 60% coverage. The low will be around 55 degrees by the morning, with the last of the rain and storms carrying over through the early morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start off Tuesday with a 60% coverage in rain and storms, but as the cold front moves in, this tapers off to spotty by midday. Then we’ll see more afternoon sunshine, but we’ll only warm up to around 66 degrees.

We’re still looking at a cooler night through Wednesday morning, with some stray frost possible in sheltered spots and higher elevations. We’ll drop to around 39 degrees in the Valley, and mid 30s in these colder spots.

Wednesday’s high is in the upper 60s, but we climb to low 70s Thursday and then mid 70s, or seasonable, by Friday.

By the end of the week, we do see a return to rain chances. In the First Alert 8 Day Planner, we’re looking at rain and storms to pulse up at times for several days, but the heat and humidity continue through this time as well.

