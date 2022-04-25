Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family shares more details on a quintuple stabbing that killed a mother and her 7-year-old son Saturday.

Memphis Police say five people were found stabbed at 2071 Hubert Avenue Saturday morning.

Pamela Isabell was pronounced dead on the scene, her two sons, 9-year-old Jayden and 7-year-old Javarius, were taken to Le Bonheur, where her youngest son was later pronounced dead. Two adults, identified as Anthony Boyd and Damon Isabell, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Leaudre Isabell for the stabbing.

Leaudre is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Family of some of the victims tell Action News 5 they are devastated by this tragedy. One says Pamela’s brother, Leaudre, stabbed the victims inside their home.

“I was really in shock.,” said Pamela’s father Johnnie Simmons. “It’s still unreal to me today.”

Simmons says Pamela’s other brother, who was also stabbed, told him how the attack began.

“The brother was quiet didn’t say anything,” said Simmons. “He said they wouldn’t let him smoke weed in the house or whatever and then he said after that he just started stabbing them.”

According to a police affidavit, Memphis Police and Fire arrived at 2071 Hubert Avenue Saturday at 12:25 a.m. and found Pamela, her brother Damon, her boyfriend Anthony, and her sons Jayden and Javarius all suffering from “sharp force trauma, such as stabs or incised wounds.”

A neighbor who lives nearby the home, described what she saw when police arrived.

“I’ve been here 15 years and I haven’t seen nothing like this before... ever,” said the neighbor. “We came to the door in the street was just swarming with fire department, ambulances and police. They had each end of the street blocked off.”

Police and Memphis Fire found Pamela and pronounced her dead on the scene. Damon, Anthony and her sons were rushed to hospitals in critical condition.

Her youngest son died at Le Bonheur Children’s hospital.

“She was just down to earth, a sweet person and I would help anybody,” said Simmons. “She didn’t deserve that.”

According to the affidavit, the victims identified Leaudre Isabell as their attacker. Isabelle has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Isabell is expected to be in court Monday morning.

