Advertisement

Tennessee truth in sentencing bill awaits governor’s signature

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New rules for sentencing criminals in the state of Tennessee are sitting on Governor Bill Lee’s desk awaiting his signature.

State lawmakers passed truth in sentencing legislation last week. Now, we wait to see if Lee will sign it into law.

This legislation eliminates the possibility of parole for several felony crimes.

Criminal justice advocates worry the prison population will explode in a system struggling with staffing issues.

Those who voted for the bill say it sends a strong message to criminals.

”I hope more than anything we send a message that it becomes a deterrent before anyone goes into our prison system,” said Sen. Jon Lundberg.

“We’ve seen the data. And we know that it doesn’t work. But it costs a lot of money,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro.

Opponents also worry about the price tag.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says it will cost $96 million over the next decade.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kayakers found a body floating in the Tennessee River near the Henley St. Bridge Sunday...
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Bullet-riddled car causes traffic delays on I-275 N near Woodland Ave., KPD says
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Tennessee man admits using federal COVID-19 aid for himself

Latest News

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?