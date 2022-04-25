Top-ranked Vols sweep Florida after late-inning heroics
Christian Moore drove in the game-tying runs in the top of the ninth inning with a two-out single, then belted a two-run home run in the 11th inning to put Tennessee ahead for the first and final time.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christian Moore didn’t play like the true freshman that he is Sunday, tallying two clutch hits to drive in four runs in Tennessee’s 6-4 extra innings win over Florida.
The top-ranked Vols notched the program’s first sweep over the Gators in Gainesville since 2001.
With the win, Tennessee became the first team in SEC history to start conference play 17-1. The only other team to start 16-1 was the 1951 Vols.
Tennessee returns home for a five-game homestand starting with a midweek contest against Xavier on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
