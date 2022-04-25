Top-ranked Vols sweep Florida after late-inning heroics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christian Moore didn’t play like the true freshman that he is Sunday, tallying two clutch hits to drive in four runs in Tennessee’s 6-4 extra innings win over Florida.

Moore drove in the game-tying runs in the top of the ninth inning with a two-out single, then belted a two-run home run in the 11th inning to put Tennessee ahead for the first and final time.

The final out - as heard on the @VolNetwork with @JWilkersonWNML



Tennessee sweeps Florida in Gainesville for the first time since 2001 and moves to 17-1 in conference play. pic.twitter.com/7I0JUcegxI — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) April 24, 2022

The top-ranked Vols notched the program’s first sweep over the Gators in Gainesville since 2001.

With the win, Tennessee became the first team in SEC history to start conference play 17-1. The only other team to start 16-1 was the 1951 Vols.

Tennessee returns home for a five-game homestand starting with a midweek contest against Xavier on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

