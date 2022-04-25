Advertisement

Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 20, 2020, in Washington. Revelations of a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls on the day of last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are raising fresh questions about the diligence — or lack thereof — of the White House's record-keeping.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

Trump told Fox News that he will instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump was quoted telling the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

Trump was barred from major social media platforms after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, with Twitter citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.” The decision denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.

At the time, the former president had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter alone.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a self-described free-speech absolutist, had said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he believed it wasn’t living up to its potential as a free speech platform. It raised questions about whether he might reinstate Trump’s account as the former president lays the groundwork for another White House run in 2024.

Trump has continued to spread lies about his 2020 election defeat in speeches and statements since leaving office, and it is unclear how Musk would approach those statements if Trump were ever to return to the site.

In recent weeks, Musk has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, including relaxing its content restrictions, and said he would be “very reluctant” to delete content and cautious of permanent bans.

After being kicked off social media platforms, Trump launched his own social media app and sued Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube, claiming he and other conservatives had been wrongfully censored, even though posts by conservative commentators are routinely the most widely shared.

On Monday, he said he welcomed Musk’s purchase and told Fox News he didn’t see Twitter as his own product’s competition.

“Truth Social will be a voice for me,” he said. “And that’s something nobody else can get.”

At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump also urged his supporters to join him on Truth Social.

“Go out and sign up now,” he told them. “Have a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Driver of bullet-riddled car that crashed on I-275 charged with aggravated assault
As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eight men and booked them into the Sevier...
8 arrested in Sevier County human trafficking sting
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Profit Pump: 100 years after first patient uses insulin, out-of-pocket costs continue to climb
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami.
Florida governor signs bill creating election police unit
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya