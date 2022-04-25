Advertisement

Victims identified as police search for suspect who shot two people at Walter P. Taylor Homes

Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in East Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Taylor Homes Road, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

A police report states that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 444 Taylor Homes Road. Upon arrival, officers contacted a victim inside the residence, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound on their left hip. The person was transported by AMR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Shortly after, a second man who had been shot, identified as Cameron Nolan, 29, showed up at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Erland said. He was flown from Fort Sanders to UTMC in “serious condition,” the incident report stated.

The report states that the shooting was related to gang activity related to the “Bloods.”

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit was leading the investigation, which is still in the preliminary stages, according to Erland.

Anyone with information can contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS.

