WWE Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WWE Monday Night Raw will return to Knoxville on April 25 and feature a headlining match with Knoxville native Bianca Belair.

Before becoming a WWE champion, she was Bianca Blair at Austin-East High School. The superstar was an Austin-East graduate in 2007, won a state championship in track for the Roadrunners and graduated from the University of Tennessee.

Earlier this month, she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. On Monday, in her hometown, she will defend her title to Sonya Deville.

The showdown will be held on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Those interested in attending the event can pick up tickets on Ticketmaster as they will not be available for purchase at the box office Monday night.

