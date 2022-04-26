Advertisement

Cades Cove Loop back open ahead of Great Smoky National Park schedule

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened Cades Cove Loop Road a day earlier than expected after crews finished road repairs earlier this week. The closures began at 6 p.m. on April 24 and were scheduled to last until 7 a.m. on April 27.

During the closure, crews installed more pavement to complete a road restoration project.

“The road was closed last September for a pavement preservation project. Several areas require additional asphalt repair and repaving to satisfactorily complete the project. The full closure is necessary to allow safe and logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment along the narrow, one-way road. Crews will be working during nighttime and daytime hours,” park officials said.

During the closure, no motorist, cyclist or pedestrians were allowed on the loop.

