A class assignment South Doyle JROTC cadets won’t forget

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major Marcus Vartan is one of the coordinators of South Doyle High School’s ROTC program. In April, he gave his cadets an assignment where they had to pick an East Tennessee Vietnam War veteran, research more about their background, and present what they learned to their class.

While the Wall That Heals was in Knoxville, the class volunteered their time to help at the traveling memorial and pay their respects to the heroes they researched.

Cadets like Ashlan Payne, Raley Bradley-Palmer, and Morgan Gilland said this lesson changed how they think and feel.

“[Jerry Lynn Noe] was a family guy. He had a sister and a brother, and he loved his family,” said Bradley-Palmer.

Some students picked a veteran close to their families. Others chose a veteran that appealed to their own interests.

“Paul Foster was one of my grandfather’s good friends through high school, so it felt personal. After he graduated, he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. He was such a community man, and it felt very personal to do it,” said Payne.

“It touches my heart to think someone could give their life like that and give the selfless service, not thinking of themselves, putting everything on the line for their wife, their child, their best friend, or someone they didn’t know,” said Gilland.

The cadets took home rubbings from the memorial. Rubbings are impressions made from a pencil pressed lightly over a piece of paper that leaves behind the indent from the veteran’s name.

“Once I get his name etched, I’m going to go home and get it framed and put it on my wall so I might always remember him. All of these men and women have died for their country, and they’ve given up their chance to come home to their wives, husbands, children, and parents, and they went and did the unspeakable thing for their country,” said Gilland

“I’m going to give mine to my grandfather, just to see him get the remembrance he deserves and the closure,” said Payne.

To learn more about East Tennessee veterans whose names are on The Wall That Heals, you can search them on the organization’s website.

