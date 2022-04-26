From the cold front’s rain to a chill today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front’s rain moves through to start Tuesday, with cooler air settling in tonight and dropping some to the 30s. Temperatures gradually warm back up, but we’ll see a resurgence to rain and storms at times starting this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts with a line of rain. Moderate to some heavy rain is moving east, with cooler air behind it. This dips temperatures to the low to mid 50s, but it’s mid to late morning the further east you live. You can see the latest rainfall so far in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Midday hours are cloudy with spotty rain, but clouds break up and temperatures bounce back a bit this afternoon. We’ll be around 66 degrees, with a chilly breeze out of the northwest.

Tonight’s clear sky and cooler air, allow us to drop to around 39 degrees in Knoxville, but mid 30s in the higher elevations. This is why stray frost is possible on ridges and hills, but also sheltered spots in the Valley that run cooler.

Stray frost possible tonight. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is beautiful and sunny, but the high is only around 68 degrees.

Thursday starts out in the low 40s, with sunshine and a high of 71 degrees for your afternoon.

Clouds increase by the end of the week, and we will see a return to rain chances. In the First Alert 8 Day Planner, we’re looking at rain and storms to pulse up at times for several days, but the heat and humidity continue to increase as well.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

