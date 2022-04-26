‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to Westview Tower Apartments after an elevator fell eleven floors Tuesday afternoon.

According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks, no one was injured; however, officials on the scene said it could have been bad in a different scenario.

“We are really glad that no one was injured. It could’ve been very bad if, say, four or five people were in the elevator,” Wilbanks said. “Certainly, a fall from eleven floors potentially could’ve killed someone.”

The elevator, one of two in the building, was being serviced at the time of the fall, but it remains unclear why it fell.

“The elevator was shut down at the time; however, there were workers working on the elevator, so, certainly, one of those folks could’ve been injured,” Wilbanks said. “It is really unclear as to what the cause is.”

Since the fall, the second elevator in the building has been shut down and will be inspected before officials allow residents to use it. The fire department plans to stay on the scene to assist those in the building who cannot use the stairs.

Approximately 220 people live in the apartment building.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.