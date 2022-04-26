Advertisement

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building

The elevator was reportedly being serviced at the time of the incident.
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building(KFD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to Westview Tower Apartments after an elevator fell eleven floors Tuesday afternoon.

According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks, no one was injured; however, officials on the scene said it could have been bad in a different scenario.

“We are really glad that no one was injured. It could’ve been very bad if, say, four or five people were in the elevator,” Wilbanks said. “Certainly, a fall from eleven floors potentially could’ve killed someone.”

The elevator, one of two in the building, was being serviced at the time of the fall, but it remains unclear why it fell.

“The elevator was shut down at the time; however, there were workers working on the elevator, so, certainly, one of those folks could’ve been injured,” Wilbanks said. “It is really unclear as to what the cause is.”

Since the fall, the second elevator in the building has been shut down and will be inspected before officials allow residents to use it. The fire department plans to stay on the scene to assist those in the building who cannot use the stairs.

Approximately 220 people live in the apartment building.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eight men and booked them into the Sevier...
8 arrested in Sevier County human trafficking sting
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Driver of bullet-riddled car that crashed on I-275 arrested on outstanding warrant

Latest News

Sunshine returns Wednesday
Sunshine returns for a little bit before rainy and stormy stretch of weather
Over 200 people volunteered for the event, officials said.
‘Save Our Smokies’ crew collects over 4,000 pounds of trash in park
‘Save Our Smokies’ crew collects over 4,000 lbs of trash in park
‘Save Our Smokies’ crew collects over 4,000 lbs of trash in park
The cleanup hosted over 200 volunteers that removed over 4,000 pounds of trash.
Save Our Smokies Cleaup