Crews rescue man stuck up in a lift for hours on Andersonville Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and Knox County Rescue saved a man who was stuck on a lift while trying to cut down trees.

“A property owner was up in a lift, cutting tree branches when one came back on him, falling onto the control box for the lift, rendering it out of service with him still stuck in the basket,” Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “Family on the scene stated he was in the basket for 2.5 hours before we arrived.”

Crews used high angle rescue tactics to safely bring the man down from the lift uninjured.

“No emergency is ever the same, and tonight was no different,” Bagwell said. “Great teamwork by all responders to get the man safely down.”

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire are on scene of a high angle rescue for a male stuck in a vertical boom lift approx 50’ in the air on Andersonville Pike off of Norris Freeway. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) April 26, 2022

