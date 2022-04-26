Advertisement

Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court

Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former Kentucky teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was in court Tuesday.

Courtney Horn had her first appearance in front of a judge for an arraignment hearing. She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee County Middle High School.

(Story continues below image)

Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee County Middle High School.(WKYT)

Court documents show Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson reported a possible inappropriate relationship between Horn, a PE teacher at Lee County Middle High School, and a 16-year-old student.

At that point, Kentucky State Police began an investigation.

A warrant shows that a KSP detective interviewed Horn. During the interview, Horn admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the student at her house after school hours. That same detective also interviewed the student who told the detective that she and Horn were involved in a sexual relationship.

Wasson sent home a note to parents telling them about the investigation and letting them know that Horn had been fired.

Horn is facing charges of third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

She is out of jail on bond. The judge said she cannot be on Lee County school property or have any contact with students. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 10 at 1:30.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eight men and booked them into the Sevier...
8 arrested in Sevier County human trafficking sting
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Driver of bullet-riddled car that crashed on I-275 arrested on outstanding warrant

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
President Biden grants clemency to 3 from Tennessee
Source: Radim Schreiber
GSMNP announces synchronous firefly viewing dates
GSMNP announces synchronous firefly viewing dates
GSMNP announces synchronous firefly viewing dates
President Biden to grant clemency to 3 from Tennessee
President Biden to grant clemency to 3 Tennesseans
KPD: Shooting near Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park injures 1
KPD: Shooting near Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park injures 1