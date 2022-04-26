Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former Kentucky teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was in court Tuesday.

Courtney Horn had her first appearance in front of a judge for an arraignment hearing. She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee County Middle High School.

Court documents show Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson reported a possible inappropriate relationship between Horn, a PE teacher at Lee County Middle High School, and a 16-year-old student.

At that point, Kentucky State Police began an investigation.

A warrant shows that a KSP detective interviewed Horn. During the interview, Horn admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the student at her house after school hours. That same detective also interviewed the student who told the detective that she and Horn were involved in a sexual relationship.

Wasson sent home a note to parents telling them about the investigation and letting them know that Horn had been fired.

Horn is facing charges of third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

She is out of jail on bond. The judge said she cannot be on Lee County school property or have any contact with students. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 10 at 1:30.

