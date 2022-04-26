Advertisement

Former and current students of Austin-East teacher celebrate her retirement

150 former and current Austin-East Magnet High School students are preparing to celebrate one of their beloved teachers in a big way for her retirement.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Malaika Guthrie said she has been teaching for Knox County Schools for 27 years, with 25 of those being at Austin-East.

During her time at A-E, she taught a variety of dance genres as a dance teacher, and she also helped the boys’ soccer team go on to win their state champion title last year.

To honor Guthrie’s retirement, a dance concert with her current and former students is being held at the Bijou Theater.

Guthrie said she’s thankful for the outpouring of love

“You never know how people feel about you until they tell you. Until they show you. Kids have come into my life for 27 years. They come and they leave, come and they leave, and to have this many come back to come back. Like, I don’t even have the words. It is such an incredible feeling,” shared Guthrie.

Students of Guthrie say she has taught them a lot aside from choreography.

“The impact that she has had on my life is more so teaching me discipline and how to respect myself and others,” said Austin-East freshman Shermija Whitehead.

Guthrie said has yet to finalize her next moves after retirement, but said she will still be around for the Austin-East family.

The celebration dance concert for her will happen on her birthday, Saturday, April 30th at the Bijou Theatre at 7 p.m.

For more information about the event click here.

