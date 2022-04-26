GSMNP announces synchronous firefly viewing dates

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host the popular annual synchronous firefly viewing at Elkmont Campground in June.

Park officials said the viewing would take place from Friday, June 3, to Friday, June 10. It is important to note that the public will have to apply for the limited viewing opportunities by entering a lottery for a vehicle pass online. The lottery will open for vehicle pass applications on Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. and will last through Thursday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m.

A total of 800 vehicle passes, 100 passes per night, will be issued through the lottery process, with those chosen being notified by email by Friday, May 13, a release stated. The notification will state that they were either successful and awarded a parking pass or unsuccessful.

Each pass will provide admission for parking directly at the Elkmont viewing location for one passenger vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants. Officials said lottery applicants may enter two possible dates to participate in the viewing opportunity over the eight days.

The lottery system is generated through a randomized computer drawing to select applications. All lottery applicants will be charged a $1.00 application fee.

People who win the lottery will automatically be given parking passes, and a $24 reservation fee will be charged to the same debit or credit card used for the application. The fee covers the cost of awarding passes, portable restrooms on-site, supplies and nightly personnel costs for managing the viewing opportunity at Elkmont, officials said.

The synchronous firefly viewing event brings thousands of visitors to Elkmont Campground each year to see the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. Park officials said the fireflies in question are among at least 19 species of firefly that inhabit the park. The synchronized lights are said to be part of their mating habits.

During the viewing period, the campground will be restricted after 4:00 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a parking pass, registered campers staying at the campground or backcountry campers with a valid permit, according to a release. Overnight parking at Little River Trailhead, Jakes Creek Trailhead or the Appalachian Clubhouse will be not allowed without a valid backcountry permit for backcountry campsites associated with the trailheads.

A photographer who spoke with WVLT News last year about his experience said, “They all for seven seconds they all go completely black and then they all light back up. So it’s a very unique thing. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.”

Those interested can apply to the lottery this Friday, April 29. More information can be found on the GSMNP website or by calling 877-444-6777.

