Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Michigan man was arrested April 24 in Knoxville by local and federal authorities on federal kidnapping charges, according to documents from the Department of Justice.

Michael Harris, 35, allegedly fled authorities with an officer inside his car into oncoming traffic, crashing and injuring the officer.

Knoxville police officers reportedly became interested in Harris while he attended the R.K. Gun Show at the Knoxville Expo Center. At the show, officers saw Harris buying several guns and gun accessories while Facetiming another person, the documents stated. Because of this, officers followed Harris to a rented minivan where he unloaded the guns.

Officers later located the minivan at a gas station, approached and smelled marijuana coming from the car, the documents stated. Harris left the car, and officers began searching it. Harris allegedly saw this, re-entered the minivan and drove away with the officer still inside. Harris then reportedly drove the van into oncoming traffic, crashing into another car on Clinton Highway near Pleasant Ridge Road, seriously injuring the officer.

Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News that Harris then left the car, fleeing on foot. He was captured by Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Erland said.

The injured officer, Sergeant Michael Geddings, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He broke an arm adn suffered a “severe laceration to the head,” Erland said.

“We are incredibly thankful and fortunate that Sergeant Geddings was not injured more seriously during the chaotic events that unfolded on Sunday,” KPD Chief Eve Thomas said. “This incident once again illuminates the inherent risks that officers face during even the most innocuous roles they fulfill.”

Officers searched the van after the incident and also found two pounds of methamphetamine, as well as heroin and marijuana, the documents stated. Harris, a previously convicted felon, was charged with federal kidnapping, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

The incident was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, Knoxville Police Department officers and KCSO deputies.

