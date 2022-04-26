Advertisement

Knoxville stadium construction set to begin in May

The total economic impact of the stadium is projected to be nearly $480 million over the next 30 years.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction related to the new $80 million Knoxville stadium just east of the Old City will begin in May. As a result, some roads will be closed, officials said.

Starting May 2, contractor crews will begin a project to relocate water and sewer lines. The following roads will be closed:

  • Jackson Avenue, between Patton and Florida streets
  • Willow Avenue, between Patton and Kentucky streets
  • Georgia Street, south of Willow Avenue

The publicly-owned stadium was first scheduled to host a 2024 Tennessee Smokies baseball season, but the opening date was recently pushed back to 2025 because of global supply chain issues and a volatile construction market, according to a release. However, officials said it might be open to concerts, festivals, or other public events ahead of time.

The total economic impact of the stadium is projected to be nearly $480 million over the next 30 years and is supposed to create more than 400 full-time jobs.

