Knoxville woman describes moments when a tree fell through her home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 77 years old, Sherri Kirby lives alone at her North Knoxville home after her husband passed away 30 years ago.

Tuesday morning, Kirby was awoken by a massive tree falling through her house. I caved in the entire right side of the home, including the living room.

“I just threw my hands over my head and said... hurry,” said Kirby as she woke up on the left side of the home where she was luckily unharmed. Kirby quickly grabbed a flashlight and escaped through the basement and walked into the woods to safety.

“I just thank the Lord I was in the back bedroom; that’s the only place I was safe,” said Kirby.

It’ll likely take weeks for the home to be repaired, and in the meantime Kirby will stay with her son just down the road.

For the 77-year-old, it’s less about the time it’ll take and the inconvenience, but about what was lost. The home was built by Kirby and her late husband. For 55 years, Kirby has lived there, as she now worries about what the home will look like once it’s finished.

“They’re going to have to rebuild the whole upper part of it and it won’t be like what it was before,” said Kirby.

