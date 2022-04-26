KPD officer suspended after taking home, briefly losing blood evidence, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville police officer is facing suspension after he took blood evidence home from a crash investigation, a report from the Knoxville Police Department stated. Officer Travis Shuler reportedly took the blood home, briefly lost it, then failed to accurately note when it was stored.

The crash involved happened on May 27, 2021. The documents stated that Officer Shuler responded to the crash and later, on May 28, served a subpoena at the University of Medical Center, obtaining vials of blood from the at-fault crash victim.

According to KPD procedure, Officer Shuler should have immediately turned the blood samples into KPD’s evidence storage, but the report instead stated that Shuler took the samples home, storing them in his personal refrigerator. When asked why he did not turn the samples in immediately, Shuler told Internal Affairs Investigator Sgt. Rachel Britt that he was concerned about traffic. He also said that his wife and daughter were out of town for the weekend, so no one would come into contact with the blood.

Shuler stated in interviews that he intended to turn the samples in the next day, May 29, but forgot the samples in the fridge. Shuler then told Sgt. Britt that he was not able to find the samples on June 1, his next work day, and instead asked his wife, who had returned early from her trip, to search for them while he went to work.

According to an interview with Shuler’s wife, who was unnamed in the report, Shuler became frantic when he could not find the samples. “I guess he realizes that he probably needs to take this stuff in,” she said. “Uh, he comes back in the house in a panic. He can’t find it.” Shuler’s wife told Sgt. Britt that her husband searched his personal truck and trashcan, but was unable to find the blood, so he asked her to look for them and went into work. Shuler’s wife then found it under a container of food in the fridge, she later said.

After finding the evidence and attempting to call Officer Shuler, who was unable to answer, Shuler’s wife reportedly decided to bring the blood straight to KPD headquarters. While at KPD headquarters, Shuler’s wife spoke to several staff members about returning the evidence, but none were able to take it from her, due to KPD policy, the report said. Shuler’s wife was finally able to make contact with Officer Shuler, who then met her at a Planet Fitness parking lot to make the switch.

“I did finally meet up with her in the parking lot of Planet Fitness at Campbell Station and Kingston Pike and she handed me the blood from her car to mine,” Officer Shuler said in an interview of his own. “Then I came to headquarters and confiscated the blood.”

Officer Shuler also reportedly filed the blood into evidence incorrectly. He allegedly dated the evidence itself as received on June 1, but wrote May 27, a day before he even had the evidence, on the KPD refrigeration log. Shuler told investigators that he wrote May 27 because that was the day of the crash and, he assumed, the day the blood was drawn.

Assistant District Attorney Gregory Eshbaugh raised some concerns about Officer Shuler’s behavior. In a letter to Sgt. Britt, Eshbaugh said that storing blood for an extended period of time can affect drug test results. The blood from the May 27 crash was tested for Clonazolam, a drug similar to Xanax, Eshbaugh said, and tested negative, but that could have been because of the time spent in Shuler’s care.

“It is unclear at this time whether Officer Shuler’s delay in placing the blood samples in Evidence allowed the suspected Clonazolam to break down in the vacutainers to levels below detection limits,” Eshbaugh said. He also said that since the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not done studies on how the drug breaks down, it is impossible to tell how the delay might have affected testing. Eshbaugh did raise other concerns, however.

“It is my position that the true damage done is not to the instant case, but rather to any other active case where Officer Shuler has handled evidence,” Eshbaugh said. “Under the circumstances, my office has a responsibility to disclose Officer Shuler’s gross mishandling of the evidence in this case to the defense in any other cases where Officer Shuler is involved, potentially jeopardizing those prosecutions.” In short, Shuler’s mishandling of this case’s evidence could be used as defense for someone being prosecuted in a case involving Shuler in the future.

Officer Shuler was also reprimanded for failing to take his body camera to the scene of the May 27 crash. He told investigators in an interview that his camera was low on battery and that he had permission from a superior, identified as Sgt. Brian Bumpus, to work the crash without it. According to body camera documentation included in the investigation report, Shuler’s device was at 44% at the time of the crash. Sgt. Britt also stated that Sgt. Bumpus said he never had a conversation with Shuler about his lack of a body camera.

Officer Shuler was suspended for two days following the investigation, according to the report. He has since returned to work, but was reassigned from the motors unit and crash reconstruction detail and now serves on patrol, according to KPD Officer Scott Erland.

