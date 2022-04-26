Advertisement

KPD: Shooting near Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park injures 1

The Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was treated at the hospital following a shooting in North Knoxville Friday, according to a release by the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 9:30 p.m. on April 22, officers responded to a shots fired call at 1125 Freemason Street. While en route, a man reportedly arrived at Fort Sanders Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers said the shooting started near the Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park entrance. The victim, a 20-year-old man, said he was “driving erratically” while leaving the park when another vehicle pulled out in from of him on Sharp’s Ridge Memorial Park Drive, Erland said.

As a result, the man allegedly said he “tailgated” the vehicle down the road. When he was turning onto Pembroke Avenue, a person in the other vehicle reportedly fired at the victim’s vehicle, striking the man in the leg.

The suspect’s vehicle, which could possibly be a small Ford SUV, reportedly fled on Ludlow Avenue. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time, according to Erland.

The Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

