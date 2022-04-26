Advertisement

NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

GRAPHIC: Lyoya was a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (WWMT, GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A civil rights group is demanding that the Michigan attorney general investigate the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, warning the longstanding relationship between the county prosecutor’s office and Grand Rapids police could lead to bias.

The president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says he personally asked Chris Becker to recuse himself but the Kent County prosecutor declined.

Cle Jackson says there are too many conflicts of interest. But Becker says he won’t give up the case.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a white Grand Rapids officer after an April 4 traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eight men and booked them into the Sevier...
8 arrested in Sevier County human trafficking sting
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Driver of bullet-riddled car that crashed on I-275 arrested on outstanding warrant

Latest News

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
Andy's Frozen Custard held a friends and family event on Tuesday and plans to open to the...
New business growth on Sevierville’s Dolly Parton Parkway
Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder
Court documents obtained by WVLT News claim a Gatlinburg priest admitted to sexual battery to...
Lawsuit: Gatlinburg priest admits to sexual battery, remained at St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Zoo Knoxville celebrates new chimp’s birth
Zoo Knoxville celebrates new chimp’s birth