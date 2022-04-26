Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eight men and booked them into the Sevier...
8 arrested in Sevier County human trafficking sting
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Driver of bullet-riddled car that crashed on I-275 arrested on outstanding warrant

Latest News

Delta said the change reflects the important role flight attendants play in on-time boarding,...
Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding
MALAIKA GUTHRIE
Former and current students of Austin-East teacher celebrate her retirement
Tennessee football commitment
Vols receive commitment from top defensive back
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
The more hands-off approach to Twitter's content moderation that Elon Musk envisions has many...
Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?