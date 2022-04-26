New business growth on Sevierville’s Dolly Parton Parkway

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s been a lot of growth in Sevierville this past year and now new businesses are expanding to a whole new area of town.

Dolly Parton Parkway is the focal point for several new businesses. Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce said these new options are good for locals.

“It makes Sevierville not only a better place to visit but also a better place to live. Sevierville has just seen great growth this year and we hope that that continues making things better for everyone,” said Marr. “A lot of new things that are opening up in the corridors of town where people live and what you’re just providing more services for our locals, but we’ve also got a lot of great businesses that are opening that are more tourism focused.”

Andy’s Frozen Custard opens on Wednesday. The owners say they’ve been looking at the Sevierville market for a while because it is a perfect fit for them.

“We’re rolling six out over the next few years and we’re hoping to do many more as we get moving through, but this was our very first because we love Sevierville and we really feel with open arms they’ve just taken us in,” said Tom Gass.

With a home base in Branson Missouri, Gass said they hope to become a favorite spot for locals as they make their custard fresh every hour.

“We do make our custard fresh hourly as both vanilla and and chocolate. And then we do mix-ins on all of the treats,” he added.

For Sevierville the growth can be seen with the numbers. The Chamber of Commerce reports an all time high membership.

“We’re currently at 721 members, which is phenomenal and really it’s just that’s an opportunity for our business community to continue growing and strengthening itself by networking together with other businesses,” added Marr.

Dunkin Donuts also opening right next door around Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.