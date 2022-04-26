Advertisement

Nurse turned teacher says school district wants her to repay her salary

An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it...
An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it mistakenly paid her.(Pixabay via canva)
By Jonathan Hardison and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama-area school teacher is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars the school district said it mistakenly paid her.

As reported by WBRC, a representative with the Alabama Education Association said an educator, who went from being a nurse to a teacher, recently received a letter from the Chilton County School District demanding she repays about $33,000 in salary that was given by mistake over the last several years.

Previously, a lunchroom manager Christie Payne made public a letter she got from the school system demanding she repays more than $23,000.

Payne said the school district told her that the system had mistakenly credited her for too many years of service after she was promoted.

The education association reports it is checking with other employees when it comes to other letters.

A representative with the school district said they could not comment on the situation due to employee privacy rights.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eight men and booked them into the Sevier...
8 arrested in Sevier County human trafficking sting
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Kayakers find body floating in Tennessee River near Henley St. Bridge
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
TN Lottery Logo
Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket
I-275 was down to one lane Sunday afternoon after a car riddled with bullets crashed into the...
Driver of bullet-riddled car that crashed on I-275 arrested on outstanding warrant

Latest News

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
Andy's Frozen Custard held a friends and family event on Tuesday and plans to open to the...
New business growth on Sevierville’s Dolly Parton Parkway
Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder
Court documents obtained by WVLT News claim a Gatlinburg priest admitted to sexual battery to...
Lawsuit: Gatlinburg priest admits to sexual battery, remained at St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Zoo Knoxville celebrates new chimp’s birth
Zoo Knoxville celebrates new chimp’s birth