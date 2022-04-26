Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ocoee Whitewater Center was destroyed in a fire Monday, according to a Polk County deputy sheriff.

Multiple agencies responded to the Polk County center once it went up in flames overnight; however, officials have deemed it a total loss.

During the 1996 Summer Olympics, the historic site opened its doors and held the world’s first Olympic whitewater event on a natural river, according to the United States Forest Service. Until now, it remained a place that offered something for everyone, including hiking and biking trails and native gardens and walkways.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

