Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire

Until now, it remained a place that offered something for everyone.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ocoee Whitewater Center was destroyed in a fire Monday, according to a Polk County deputy sheriff.

Multiple agencies responded to the Polk County center once it went up in flames overnight; however, officials have deemed it a total loss.

During the 1996 Summer Olympics, the historic site opened its doors and held the world’s first Olympic whitewater event on a natural river, according to the United States Forest Service. Until now, it remained a place that offered something for everyone, including hiking and biking trails and native gardens and walkways.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

Ocoee Whitewater Center Fire

Tragic. Ocoee Whitewater Center is a complete loss following an overnight fire in Polk County, according to a deputy. In 1996, it was the site of the world’s first Olympic whitewater event on a natural river. Credit: Deputy Sheriff Tyler Nelms

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

