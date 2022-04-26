President Biden grants clemency to 3 from Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people from Tennessee were granted clemency by President Joe Biden this week. In total, the president granted clemency to 78 people for nonviolent, drug-related convictions, which included three pardons and 75 commutations.

The three Tennesseans who had their sentences commuted on Tuesday were:

Bethel Cheyenne Mooneyham – Spencer, Tennessee Offense : Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine (Eastern District of Tennessee). Sentence : 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2011). Commutation Grant : Sentence to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Virgil Goodman, Jr. – Lexington, Tennessee Offense : Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (Western District of Tennessee). Sentence : 262 months of imprisonment, six-year term of supervised release (June 30, 2005). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the six-year term of supervised release.

Brandon Jermaine Huguley – Chattanooga, Tennessee Offense : Conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (Eastern District of Tennessee). Sentence : 235 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (August 20, 2012); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (May 22, 2017). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.



“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement announcing the clemencies. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.