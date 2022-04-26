The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A lucky Powerball player has yet to cash in on their $150,000 prize.

Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re holding that winning ticket.

“A lot of times when people don’t win the jackpot, they don’t check the rest of their ticket and there are nine different ways to win, so remember to check your ticket, even if you don’t win the big Jackpot,” said Paul.

The winning ticket was sold at an Up-N-Smoke tobacco shop on Millertown Pike in Knoxville.

The ticket was $50,000 but the player spent an additional dollar for the power play feature and tripled the prize.

“If you use powerplay when you play Powerball, if you win anything but the jackpot then your prize is multiplied by the power play multiplier. It was three Saturday night so because of the power play instead of winning $50,000 the winner in Knox County won $150,000,” shared Paul.

The winner had 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $150,000. If no one claims it by then, the money will go towards after-school care programs within the state.

“We’ve had $17.5 billion in winners since we started, but the most important number is the over $6 billion we’ve raised for education. And Knox County is one of the bigger benefactors of all the scholarships and grants that are funded by the Tennessee Lottery,” said Paul.

The Tennessee Lottery official said Tennessee has had 380 winners of $1 million or more, with the state’s largest prize being $528 million in Munford, Tennessee.

Monday’s Powerball Jackpot is $421 million.

