‘Save Our Smokies’ crew collects over 4,000 pounds of trash in park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville non-profit, Save Our Smokies, organized a parkwide clean-up at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for April 23.

When planning the cleanup, they ultimately wanted to make it the biggest GSMNP clean-up to date, and they delivered on that goal.

After over 200 volunteers throughout the park collected 4,614 pounds of litter, it officially became the largest single-day cleanup in the history of the Smokies, according to Benny Braden, the Vice President of Save Our Smokies.

In photos from the event, several trash bags can be seen being loaded in trucks. Volunteers also documented the significant amount of bottles found in water sources around the park.

Save Our Smokies’ goal continues to be to educate people on the negative impacts they have on public lands, a spokesperson said.

