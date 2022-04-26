Advertisement

Sunshine returns for a little bit before rainy and stormy stretch of weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel says to expect a typical spring-like pattern heading towards the weekend.
Sunshine returns Wednesday
Sunshine returns Wednesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air from that cold front settles in tonight allowing for us to drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures return before we get on a rainy and stormy stretch of weather.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cooler air is here! We are about 20+ degrees cooler compared to yesterday. We’ll see those clear skies tonight allowing us to drop to around 39 degrees. The higher elevations could see temperatures in the mid-30s! Stray frost is possible along the ridges and hills. Some sheltered spots in the Valley could see some patchy frost as well.

Wednesday is beautiful and sunny, but the high is only around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out in the low 40s, with sunshine and a high of 71 degrees for your afternoon. You’ll want to try to get that yard work done before the weekend if you can because we get on a rainy and sometimes stormy stretch starting Friday evening.

Adding in a few more clouds Friday with highs staying in the upper 60s. Spotty showers are possible especially overnight into Saturday morning.

Scattered rain and storms continue Saturday and really last into early next week. Highs remain mild though with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. With the heat and humidity too, it looks like we’ll get on a spring-like pattern with storms pulsing up at times.

