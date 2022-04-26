Advertisement

Top ranked Vols adjust start times for a pair of mid-week games

UT announced a change in schedule for first pitch of two non-conference opponents.
Tennessee vs. Lipscomb April 5, 2022
Tennessee vs. Lipscomb April 5, 2022(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball has announced two minor schedule changes for upcoming midweek games.

First pitch for Tennessee’s home games against Alabama A&M on May 3 and Belmont on May 17 have been moved up a half-hour from 6:30 to 6:00 p.m. The game will Belmont will be the final out of conference game during the regular season.

UT’s non-conference matchup with Bellarmine, their second game with the Knights this season, is still set for 6:30 p.m. on May 10th.

Updated Game Times

- Tuesday, May 3 vs. Alabama A&M - 6 p.m. - Tuesday, May 17 vs. Belmont - 6 p.m.

