Top ranked Vols adjust start times for a pair of mid-week games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball has announced two minor schedule changes for upcoming midweek games.

First pitch for Tennessee’s home games against Alabama A&M on May 3 and Belmont on May 17 have been moved up a half-hour from 6:30 to 6:00 p.m. The game will Belmont will be the final out of conference game during the regular season.

UT’s non-conference matchup with Bellarmine, their second game with the Knights this season, is still set for 6:30 p.m. on May 10th.

Updated Game Times

- Tuesday, May 3 vs. Alabama A&M - 6 p.m. - Tuesday, May 17 vs. Belmont - 6 p.m.

